20.05.2024 11:00:00
Buying This Magnificent Stock at $74 Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 2016
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was founded in 1994 to sell products using the Internet. Since then, it has become the dominant player in the e-commerce industry. However, the company has also expanded into other areas, such as cloud computing, streaming, and digital advertising.Shares of Amazon have climbed more than fivefold since 2016, and while e-commerce remains the company's largest source of revenue, its other businesses have played a notable role in that value creation.Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is on a similar path to Amazon, although at a much earlier stage. E-commerce is the company's core segment, but it's also finding success in other areas of the digital economy, such as gaming and financial services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
