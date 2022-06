Buying This Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) continues to unwrap a seemingly unstoppable level of growth. Obstacles that have forced many competitors to close have failed to stop this company's success.While Chipotle has performed well on a long-term basis, the restaurant stock has sold off amid a generalized stock downturn. However, even with those declines, the underlying business appears solid, indicating that adding shares at current levels could look like a wise, long-term move.Chipotle has succeeded by providing healthy fast food on a mass-market level. It seeks to provide "real food," limiting itself to "53 ingredients you can pronounce." It also avoids using artificial ingredients or freezers.Continue reading