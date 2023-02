Buying This Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock looks like a smart choice in today's market.Disney is a strong growth company with a timeless portfolio of content, characters, and intellectual property (IP), which is being monetized through various revenue streams. Their streaming service has a large subscriber base with potential for profitability. The return of CEO Bob Iger may lead to a refocus on intellectual property and cost reductions, most likely resulting in stronger earnings over time.Let me show you why the House of Mouse is such a brainy pick right now and why you'll appreciate owning it for decades to come.Continue reading