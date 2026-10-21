Generation Income Properties Aktie

Generation Income Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US37149D1054

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21.10.2026 23:53:00

Buying This Stock Right Now Could Be a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a major shift in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Its latest growth projections suggest that the company could be significantly larger in just a few years.

Management recently raised its fiscal 2028 revenue outlook to approximately $20 billion, up from its previous forecast of $18 billion. That's a massive number for a company that generated $8.2 billion in fiscal 2026. Marvell is now also targeting $70 billion to $90 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2031, with much of that growth expected to come from custom AI chips and data center networking.

Today, companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet's Google rely heavily on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to run their AI systems. The tech giants are increasingly developing chips specifically designed for their own workloads. These custom chips, known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), can deliver better efficiency and lower costs for certain AI applications.

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