Buying This Stock-Split Stock 4 Years Ago Was a Genius Move. Can It Still Be a Millionaire-Maker?

If you had to name a stock that's turned $1,000 into more than $50,000 in the last four years, you'd probably guess a disruptive technology company doing something with software or AI.But one company that was able to pull off that remarkable feat did it without any dramatic technological innovations. That's Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), the energy drink maker that has been one of the top-performing stocks of the last four years.As the chart below shows, Celsius stock is up nearly 5,000% over the last four years, dwarfing the returns of the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel