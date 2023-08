Buying This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be a Brilliant Move Right Now

Where is Warren Buffett channeling most of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) money these days? U.S. Treasury bills. Berkshire's investments in Treasurys totaled nearly $122 billion at the end of the second quarter. Buffett was also a net seller of stocks in Q2 to the tune of close to $8 billion. This, combined with the large Treasury bill stockpile, provides a big clue that the famous investor doesn't think there are many attractive stocks to buy these days.However, "many" doesn't mean "any." The Oracle of Omaha has identified a handful of stocks that he likes. I think one of them especially stands out. Buying this Buffett stock could be a brilliant move right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel