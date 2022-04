Buying Vaccine Stocks? Look at These 2 Charts First

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Successful COVID-19 vaccine companies have been bringing in major revenue over the past year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported $36 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2021. And Moderna expects an even better 2022, with vaccine sales of at least $21 billion, based on the advance purchase agreements it has already signed.But over the long term, investors need to keep vaccine sales in perspective -- and not just the coronavirus vaccines, but all vaccines. Can investors expect these preventive treatments to remain big moneymakers for the companies that make them over time?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading