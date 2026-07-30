|
30.07.2026 11:47:00
Buying Warner Bros. Discovery Today Isn't a Bet on Media. It's a Bet on 12 State Attorneys General.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) trades near $26 as of this writing. Paramount Skydance holds a signed agreement to pay $31.00 per share in cash for the company. That gap -- about $5 per share, or roughly 20% -- has nothing to do with box-office results, streaming subscribers, or cable's decline. It is a courtroom discount.Anyone buying the stock today should be clear about what they're purchasing. It isn't really a media business right now. It's a claim on $31 in cash, discounted by the odds that 12 state attorneys general convince a judge to kill the deal that produces it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|13,70
|0,74%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|22,00
|-0,50%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex legt zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich im Plus.