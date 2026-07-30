30.07.2026 11:47:00

Buying Warner Bros. Discovery Today Isn't a Bet on Media. It's a Bet on 12 State Attorneys General.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) trades near $26 as of this writing. Paramount Skydance holds a signed agreement to pay $31.00 per share in cash for the company. That gap -- about $5 per share, or roughly 20% -- has nothing to do with box-office results, streaming subscribers, or cable's decline. It is a courtroom discount.Anyone buying the stock today should be clear about what they're purchasing. It isn't really a media business right now. It's a claim on $31 in cash, discounted by the odds that 12 state attorneys general convince a judge to kill the deal that produces it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Discovery Holdings LtdShs 13,70 0,74% Discovery Holdings LtdShs
Warner Bros. Discovery 22,00 -0,50% Warner Bros. Discovery

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