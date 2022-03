BuzzFeed Reels After Lackluster First-Ever Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.BuzzFeed, known for such internet classics as "21 Surprising Facts Famous Celebs Wish You Didn't Know About Them," may have material for a new listicle after its very first earnings report as a public company on Tuesday: "1 Digital Media Company That Should Not Have Gone Public."After the company missed on revenue expectations, knives are out for BuzzFeed News, the prestige-chasing, loss-leading, hard news-driven, Pulitzer Prize-winning offshoot of the clickbait mothership. A trio of top editors are departing and several other journalists are being offered buyouts, as influential shareholders are pushing for the entire newsroom to shutter, according to CNBC.Continue reading