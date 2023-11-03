BuzzFeed Studios And Acast Launch New Podcast, "I Know That’s Right” Presented By HuffPost

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company, and Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, are partnering to debut a new podcast series titled I Know That’s Right. The weekly show, presented by HuffPost, the award-winning digital news organization and hosted by HuffPost’s Senior Culture Reporter Taryn Finley, provides a weekly rundown of the latest in culture, entertainment and trending conversations. Advertisers can connect with these conversations through Acast with host-read sponsorship campaigns or dynamically inserted ads, which can be bought directly through a dedicated sales team, programmatically, or with their self-serve advertising platform.

Every week on the podcast, HuffPost Senior Culture Reporter Taryn Finley takes a dive into the conversations that hit the internet first, focusing on culture and entertainment, bringing a guest in to flesh out the harder hitting topics each episode. This show is fun, smart and conversational, leaning on Taryn’s own takes, opinion and voice to make listeners feel like they’re a part of the conversation. It takes the conversations they’re already having in their group chats and puts them on one platform. It’s the show that they’ll get lost in on their commute, washing dishes or taking a midday walk, urging them to blurt out "I know that’s right!” every now and then.

Listen to the trailer for I Know That’s Right HERE.

"BuzzFeed Studios and HuffPost are thrilled to spotlight Taryn Finley’s unique takes on pop culture and the internet with our new podcast, I Know That’s Right,” said Paul Ricci, head of unscripted for BuzzFeed Studios. "From trending topics to cringe-worthy messes, Taryn and her guests will entertain and enlighten audiences, and keep listeners coming back for more.”

"BuzzFeed and HuffPost have played massive roles in defining the internet culture that we know today. For years audiences have flocked to them for the latest entertainment news, culture trends, and to find out which 90s sitcom character is their true spirit animal. With I Know That’s Right, we’re creating conversations around those moments and trends for audiences across all listening apps to enjoy,” said Veronika Taylor, SVP, Creator Network at Acast.

I Know That’s Right is part of BuzzFeed Studios and Acast’s existing partnership, which was announced last year and includes a slate of six audio series for global listeners with diverse programming and talent from BuzzFeed, Inc.’s global brands and fan-favorite franchises. Under the partnership, Acast will launch and distribute the podcasts, provide production services and creative direction, as well as manage monetization of the slate through advanced advertising and sponsorship technology. Acast will make I Know That’s Right widely accessible to listeners by distributing it across all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and wherever else audiences get their podcasts.

About HuffPost

HuffPost is an award-winning news organization that publishes original journalism about real stories and real life, spanning politics, lifestyle, entertainment and more. HuffPost reaches an average of 65M monthly global readers to help them navigate the world and how it affects them. HuffPost employs more than 115 journalists in the U.S. and is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, The National Magazine Award, the GLAAD Award, and many others.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world’s most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans more than 100,000 podcasts, 2,300 advertisers and 400 million monthly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST).

