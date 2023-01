BuzzFeed Will Start Using AI to Create Content

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Buzzfeed just stumbled into its latest listicle idea: Top 5 Ways AI Can Scale Your Business.On Thursday, the millennial-focused digital publishing outlet told staff it will begin to use AI tools courtesy of ChatGPT creator OpenAI to help create content, according to an internal memo from CEO Jonah Peretti seen by the Wall Street Journal. The company's oft-beleaguered stock was up by as much as 168% on the news, meaning, for now, Buzzfeed is fittingly bidding hasta la vista to trading below a single buck.Continue reading