BuzzRx® Continues to Support the Valley with Phoenix Mercury Partnership

First WNBA Team to Partner with Prescription Discount Card Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx , the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced the company scored a partnership with the Phoenix Mercury for the 2023 season. The partnership will span in-arena activation, commercial advertising, and digital content. BuzzRx is the first prescription savings company to team up with a Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA) team. This sponsorship expands the company's presence in the Valley, as they are also partnered with the Phoenix Suns and have donated $150,000 to Phoenix Suns Charities through their prescription savings card that gives back.

"The Mercury is proud to be the first WNBA team to offer fans a prescription discount card through our partnership with BuzzRx," said Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar. "BuzzRx has been a great partner to the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Suns Charities, so we're excited to expand to the Phoenix Mercury and offer even more fans the opportunity to purchase prescriptions at a discount, helping to make critical medications more accessible while also helping to raise money for nonprofits across the Valley."

"After an exciting season supporting the Phoenix Suns and seeing great, new players added to the roster, we're excited to cheer on the women's Mercury team for an unprecedented season," says Matt Herfield, BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO. "Partnering with the Phoenix Mercury allows us to further educate the public on the benefits of our free prescription savings products and how they can be used by anyone to make medications more affordable and accessible."

Since the Suns partnership began, BuzzRx has saved Arizonans over $3.5 million on their prescription medications, a 62% increase compared to the previous four months. Nearly 10,000 more people in Arizona saved with BuzzRx during the same time period. The pre-activated card can be used by anyone, insured or uninsured, and is accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders or app users can present the savings card or coupon at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription to save up to 80%. To look up prescription discounts by zip code and learn more about BuzzRx and the Phoenix Mercury, please visit BuzzRx.com/Mercury .

About BuzzRx:

BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

