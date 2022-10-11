BuzzRx® Grants 600th Wish With Make-A-Wish®

Prescription Discount Card Benefiting Nonprofits Year-round Reaches $6 Million Donation Milestone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx, the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced the company has reached a milestone of donating $6 million to Make-A-Wish, which equates to 600 life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. In the past year alone, the company has donated more than $500,000 to help grant the wish of every eligible child. Continuing to grant wishes is critical to supporting BuzzRx's mission of helping make communities healthier.

To mark the company's 600th wish milestone, BuzzRx helped grant 4-year-old Lydia's wish to meet her favorite animals. Queens, New York-based Lydia, who has endured eye surgery and countless rounds of chemotherapy since being diagnosed with retinoblastoma, went with her family to Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York. Together they toured the park with exclusive behind-the-scenes encounters with her favorite animals, including the highlight of visiting the giraffe houses. The trip also involved a stay at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, where she got to run around in the fresh air while taking in all the excitement of the campground activities.

BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO Matt Herfield said, "The entire BuzzRx team is beyond thrilled to help grant Lydia's wish in celebration of this donation milestone. We consider granting wishes vital work in the communities we serve and are incredibly grateful for our 8-year-long partnership with Make-A-Wish, which could make this special day possible for Lydia. It's been proven that granting wishes gives wish kids the strength and optimism they need to continue to persevere against challenging critical illnesses."

"This incredible donation milestone by BuzzRx will have a large impact on our mission. Generous individuals and corporate partners fund our wish pipeline entirely," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Like Lydia, children battling a critical illness face physical and mental distress. A wish has a long-lasting impact—providing hope and giving these children a piece of their childhood back when they need it most."

BuzzRx donates up to $1 every time someone saves using a free prescription discount card benefiting Make-A-Wish. Donations stay in the communities where the card was used to help grant wishes locally and do not affect discounted prices. The ready-to-use card can be used by anyone, insured or uninsured, and is accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can save up to 80%, and the average BuzzRx customer saves 60% per prescription, resulting in over $1 billion in savings. Look up prescription discounts by zip code at BuzzRx.com and present the card at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription. To learn more and get the free prescription discount card benefitting the Make-A-Wish, please visit https://www.buzzrx.com/wish.

About BuzzRx:

Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Media Contact:

Allyson Noonan

allyson.noonan@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzrx-grants-600th-wish-with-make-a-wish-301646086.html

SOURCE BuzzRx