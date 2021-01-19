BV Investment Partners Announces Investment In PixelMEDIA

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has invested in PixelMEDIA, LLC ("Pixel" or the "Company"), a digital commerce services firm dedicated to helping brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce.

Co-founders Erik Dodier, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Obrey, Chief Technology Officer, will continue in their current roles and maintain a significant ownership interest in partnership with BV.

Pixel is a digital commerce services firm dedicated to helping brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on the Salesforce platform. Pixel's certified global team covers customers' full range of ecommerce needs around software development, third-party integrations, user experience, and data analytics to optimize digital commerce operations and performance on the Salesforce platform. Select customers include Vince, Samsonite, Skechers, The Company Store, and Metallica. Pixel was founded in 1994, with operations based in the northeast, now operating virtually with staff throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Matthew Kinsey, Senior Managing Director at BV, said, "Digital commerce continues to garner a greater share of B2C and B2B spend, correspondingly driving demand from brands for scalable enterprise-grade ecommerce software and related expertise. Pixel stood out for its domain expertise, unique partnership approach with brands, reputation, scale, and strong management team. Erik and Thomas have established Pixel as a leader in this market, delivering value to its customers in a critical and growing part of their businesses. We're excited to work with the Pixel team and continue to build and grow the business in the years to come."

Erik Dodier said, "We began to focus Pixel around digital commerce and Salesforce around 2015, and since then we've continued to attract top talent, align with great brands and achieve tremendous joint success. We have ambitious goals for the next chapter of growth at Pixel, including ramping up investments in our team and capabilities – and in BV we've found a like-minded partner who understands our business and can help support these goals."

Sean Wilder, Managing Director at BV, added, "We see in Pixel a lot of the same attractive market and business attributes of other successful BV investments within Cloud and IT services. Pixel has built and oriented its team, expertise and reputation around a leading, enterprise-grade platform and plays a critical role as partners to its customers and their success with digital commerce. We're excited to partner with Erik, Thomas, and the broader Pixel team and look forward to contributing toward future growth."

About PixelMEDIA

PixelMEDIA is a digital commerce agency dedicated to helping brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce. Pixel's clients transact over a billion dollars a year on the Salesforce platform. Visit www.pixelmedia.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.8 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

