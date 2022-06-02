|
02.06.2022 13:52:27
BV Investment Partners To Sell GlideFast To ASGN For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to sell its GlideFast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner and IT firm, to ASGN Incorporated (ASGN).
The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in July, were not disclosed.
Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting, said: "…This investment from ASGN will greatly enhance our ability to serve the ServiceNow marketplace. We appreciate the help and guidance the BV team provided in helping us accelerate our growth and getting us to this successful outcome."
Founded in 2015 and based in Massachusetts, GlideFast Consulting is focused mainly on ServiceNow. BV had invested in GlideFast in 2020 and merged it with sister company Pharicode in 2021.
