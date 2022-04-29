29.04.2022 23:19:00

BVI Finance Response to the COI Report and Arrest of Premier

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neither the publication of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the governance of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), nor the recent US arrests of Premier Andrew A. Fahie and others, should be conflated with the BVI financial services sector, which is operationally independent.

BVI Governor John Rankin confirmed again when announcing details of the COI report today that this was "not an investigation into the BVI's financial services sector" and offered his "continued support for the work of the BVI's Commercial Court, the Financial Services Commission and other regulatory bodies that continue to operate as normal acting in accordance with international regulatory standards and a robust English Common Law framework."

The Governor went on to welcome the BVI's "continued good cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the financial (services) field and the steps being taken with regard to the introduction of publicly accessible beneficial ownership registers."

BVI Finance welcomes these remarks and the jurisdiction will continue to offer its products and services as a respected world-class international financial centre.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bvi-finance-response-to-the-coi-report-and-arrest-of-premier-301536631.html

SOURCE BVI Finance

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen