BW Energy: 2024 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of BW Energy Limited will be held at 18 Rebecca Road, Southampton, SN04, Bermuda, on 21 May 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (Bermuda time)





Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

Notice of the 2024 AGM Form of Proxy Chairman’s Letter Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.



This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19, section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and the Oslo Rule Book II, as well as in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

