|
25.01.2024 07:30:00
BW Energy: Company presentation
BW Energy: Company presentation
BW Energy is presenting at the Pareto Securities' E&P Independents Conference in London today. Please see the attached presentation.
The presentation references the following updated information:
- The ESP diagnosis, repair and replacement program is progressing with DHBM-4H?and DHBM-3H producing after ESP change-out and DHBM-6H?is producing on natural flow
- Current Dussafu gross production is ~25,000 bbls/day
- Drilling of Hibiscus South underway with expected completion and production start in March
For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no
About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act?
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: BW Energy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary
|2,52
|2,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.