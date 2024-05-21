|
21.05.2024 13:00:00
BW Energy: Invitation to Q1 2024 results presentation 24 May
BW Energy will release its first quarter 2024 results on Friday 24 May at 07:30 CEST.
A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.
You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on: Viewer Registration • Q1 2024 (webcast.no)
Call-in information
Participants dial in numbers:
DK: +45 7876 8490
SE: +46 8 1241 0952
NO: +47 2195 6342
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646-787-0157
Singapore: 65-3-1591097
France: 33-1-81221259
PIN code: 980877
For further information, please contact:
ir@bwenergy.no
About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
