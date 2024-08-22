|
22.08.2024 07:30:00
BW Energy: Invitation to Q2 2024 results presentation 29 August
BW Energy will release its second quarter and first half 2024 results on Thursday 29 August at 07:30 CEST.
A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Brice Morlot and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.
You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:
Viewer Registration Q2 2024 (webcast.no):
https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/G1jDKWP1/register
Call-in information
Participants dial in numbers:
DK: +45 7876 8490
SE: +46 8 1241 0952
NO: +47 2195 6342
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646-787-0157
Singapore: 65-3-1591097
France: 33-1-81221259
PIN code: 980877
For further information, please contact:
About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. BW Energy has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. BW Energy’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy, as well as approximately 6.6% (on an undiluted basis) of the common shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
