BW Energy: Invitation to Q2 2024 results presentation 29 August



BW Energy will release its second quarter and first half 2024 results on Thursday 29 August at 07:30 CEST.



A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Brice Morlot and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.



You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:



Viewer Registration Q2 2024 (webcast.no):



https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/G1jDKWP1/register





Call-in information



Participants dial in numbers:



DK: +45 7876 8490

SE: +46 8 1241 0952

NO: +47 2195 6342

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646-787-0157

Singapore: 65-3-1591097

France: 33-1-81221259

PIN code: 980877





For further information, please contact:



ir@bwenergy.no





About BW Energy:



BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. BW Energy has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. BW Energy’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy, as well as approximately 6.6% (on an undiluted basis) of the common shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.