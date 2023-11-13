13.11.2023 07:30:00

BW Energy: Invitation to Q3 2023 results presentation November 16

Invitation to Q3 2023 presentation 16 November 2023 

BW Energy will release its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday 16 November at 07:30 CEST. 

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.


You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

Viewer Registration • Q3 2023 (webcast.no)


For further information, please contact:

ir@bwenergy.no

 

About BW Energy:

About BW Energy: BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 428 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary 2,40 1,27% BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starten mit leichten Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen