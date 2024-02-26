BW Energy: Invitation to Q4 and full year 2023 results presentation 28 February

Invitation to Q4 and full year 2023 results presentation 28 February



BW Energy will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 07:30 CEST.



A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CET.

You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

Viewer Registration • Q4 2023 (webcast.no) (https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/cJFYrQsr/register)

Participants dial in numbers:



DK: +45 7876 8490

SE: +46 8 1241 0952

NO: +47 2195 6342

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646-787-0157

Singapore: 65-3-1591097

France: 33-1-81221259



PIN code: 980877



For further information, please contact:

ir@bwenergy.no



About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marin licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.



