BW Energy: Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates

BW Group Limited, a close associate of Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of the board of directors of BW Energy Limited ("BWE"), has today subscribed for 30,000 bonds in BWE's bond issue with ISIN NO 0013259663 (the "Bond Issue") at a price of USD 1,000 per bond. Following this transaction, BW Group holds 30,000 bonds in the Bond Issue (equal to an aggregate nominal value of USD 30,000,000).

Further, Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BWE, has today subscribed for 2,000 bonds in the Bond Issue at a price of USD 1,000 per bond. Following this transaction, Arnet holds 2,000 bonds in the Bond Issue (equal to an aggregate nominal value of USD 2,000,000).



Please see attachment for further details.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76 or ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19, section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and the Oslo Rule Book II.

