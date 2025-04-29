BW Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A2PZ63 / ISIN: BMG0702P1086

29.04.2025 10:30:00

BW Energy: OTC Markets Group Welcomes BW Energy Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK – OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced BW Energy Limited (Oslo Bors: BWE; OTCQX: BWERY, BWEFF), a growth-focused oil and gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. BW Energy Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

BW Energy Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "BWERY” and "BWEFF.”  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors.  For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The OTCQX Market provides a platform for increased recognition and engagement with a wider base of US investors. BW Energy is a fast-growing oil and gas company with production and attractive development assets in Gabon, Namibia and Brazil. We expect cross-trading on OTCQX to create additional long-term value through a broader US investor base and increased trading volumes in our shares," says Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

About BW Energy Limited
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.  Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Aktien in diesem Artikel

BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary 2,26 0,00% BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

