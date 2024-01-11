BW Energy: Reminder of expiry of the offer period for the mandatory offer to acquire all shares in bw energy limited

Reminder of expiry of the offer period for the mandatory offer to acquire all shares in BW Energy limited

Reference is made to the mandatory offer by BW Group Limited (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares ("Shares") in BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy" or the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror at an offer price of NOK 27.00 per share pursuant to the offer document (the "Offer Document") dated 13 December 2023 (the "Offer").

The offer period in the Offer (the "Offer Period") will expire tomorrow, 12 January 2024, at 16:30 (CET).

Shareholders who want to accept the Offer, and have not already done so, must complete and return the acceptance form which is included in in the Offer Document, prior to the expiry of the Offer Period at 16:30 (CET) on 12 January 2024 and in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Offer Document. There will be no extension of the Offer Period.

The Offer is only capable of being accepted pursuant to the Offer Document, and the complete terms and conditions for the Offer are included in the Offer Document. The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at the following webpage:

https://www.dnb.no/markets/aksjer/emisjoner/oversikt-emisjoner/bw-forside

Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

ADVISORS

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor and receiving agent, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor, to the Offeror.

For further information, please contact:

Sebastien Brochet, Group CFO

BW Group Limited

ea.cfo@bw-group.com

Important notice

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Offer Document and related acceptance forms are not and may not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or within any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation, Canada, Australia and Japan. The Offeror does not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons in the United States should review "Notice to U.S. Holders” below. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not a tender offer document and, as such, is not intended to and does not constitute or form any part of an offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. Investors may accept the Offer only on the basis of the information provided in the Offer Document. Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any tender offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in addition to those undertaken in Norway.

Shareholders of BW Energy must rely upon their own examination of the Offer Document. Each shareholder should study the Offer Document carefully in order to be able to make an informed and balanced assessment of the Offer and the information that is discussed and described therein. Shareholders should not construe the contents of this announcement as legal, tax or accounting advice, or as information necessarily applicable to each shareholder. Each shareholder should seek independent advice from its own financial and legal advisors prior to making a decision to accept the Offer.

Notice to U.S. Holders

U.S. Holders (as defined below) are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer will be made to holders of Shares resident in the United States ("U.S. Holders") on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other holders of Shares of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Offer Document, will be disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company's other Shareholders to whom an offer is made. The Offer will be made by the Offeror and no one else.

The Offer is made to U.S. Holders pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Exchange Act as a "Tier I" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments, that are different from those that would be applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

Pursuant to an exemption from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, so long as those acquisitions or arrangements comply with applicable Norwegian law and practice and the provisions of such exemption. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Norway, such information will be disclosed by means of an English language press release via an electronically operated information distribution system in the United States or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

Neither the SEC nor any securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offer or reviewed it for its fairness, nor have the contents of the Offer Document or any other documentation relating to the Offer been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisory authority in the United States. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.





About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95%interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.