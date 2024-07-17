BW Energy: Signs Letter Agreement to acquire shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa and 20% interest in onshore exploration license PEL 73 in Namibia



BW Energy has signed a Letter Agreement ("LA”) with Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd ("ReconAfrica”) to acquire approximately 16.8 million common shares and 16.8 million warrants for a total consideration of USD 16 million in ReconAfrica’s announced equity raise. By participating in the equity raise, BW Energy will also receive a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73”) where ReconAfrica will provide BW Energy with a carry of USD 6.4 million based on the intended initial work program. BW Energy has also committed to certain contingent payments to ReconAfrica based on specific field development milestones.

PEL 73 is located in northeast Namibia, covering an area of approximately 25,341 sq km. Two exploration wells are planned to be drilled in the Damara Fold Belt Basin in the second half of 2024. The wells are targeting a combined un-risked resource potential of 489 million barrels of oil based on the most recent prospective resource report by Netherland, Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI). After the two initial exploration wells, the partnership plans a 3D seismic survey of the Kavango Rift Basin in the second half of 2025, which may result in two additional exploration wells.



"The transaction will enable BW Energy to expand its footprint in a strategically important energy region and further our position as a leader in Namibia’s development towards energy independence,” said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy. "The data and insights gained through ReconAfrica’s exploration campaign will further our understanding of the geology and petroleum system in Namibia and help de-risk planned exploration and development of our Kudu license.”

The common shares are priced at CAD 1.30 per share. The warrants have a validity of 24 months and are priced at CAD 1.70 per warrant. If specific milestones are met, BW Energy has agreed to further contingent payments to ReconAfrica of up to USD 125 million as specified below:

USD 22.5 million upon final investment decision of a commercial development

USD 22.5 million 365 days after first oil

USD 5 million 60 days after first sale of commercial hydrocarbon production

USD 25 million upon BW Energy achieving total cumulative Free Cash Flow ("FCF”) of USD 300 million

USD 25 million upon BW Energy achieving total cumulative FCF of USD 600 million

USD 25 million upon BW Energy achieving total cumulative FCF of USD 900 million

The completion of the transaction is subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement and the fulfilment of customary conditions precedents.







About BW Energy:



BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





