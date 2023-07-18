18.07.2023 07:30:00

BW Energy: Start-up of gas lift compressor on BW Adolo FPSO


Start-up of gas lift compressor on BW Adolo FPSO 

BW Energy is pleased to announce the start-up of the new gas lift compressor (GLC) on the BW Adolo FPSO following commissioning and a gradual ramp up of gas lift capacity over the past weeks.  

The compressor is the second GLC unit installed on the FPSO to support production from the six Tortue wells. Once fully operational it is expected to add approximately 3,000 barrels per day of production as previously communicated. 



For further information, please contact: 


ir@bwenergy.no 


About BW Energy: 

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary 2,40 0,42% BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Verlauf ins Plus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am heutigen Handelstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen