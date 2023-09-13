BW Energy starts production from fourth well in the Hibiscus / Ruche development



BW Energy is pleased to announce that production has safely started from the fourth well of the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu licence offshore Gabon. Well performance is in line with expectations with current production at approximately 6,500 barrels per day.

The DHIBM-6H well was drilled as a horizontal well from the MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,125 metres into Gamba sandstone reservoir at the Hibiscus field. Following completion, the Borr Norve jack-up has commenced drilling operations on the fifth production well DRM-3H. This will be the first Ruche Gamba well in this drilling campaign.

"The drilling program progresses as planned with strong HSE results and robust production rates which support our expectations of successive production growth in Gabon into 2024. We consistently receive well data confirming excellent reservoir quality, with potential positive implications for Hibiscus reserve estimates,” said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

As previously communicated, DHIBM-3H and -4H have experienced issues with the ESPs (electrical submersible pumps). Investigations into the cause are ongoing. DHIBM-4H is currently flowing naturally at 2,800 barrels per day, while DHIBM-3H is temporarily not producing while we continue to work solutions. Current gross production from the Dussafu license is now approximately 26,500 barrels per day after the fourth Hibiscus well came onstream.

The drilling campaign targets four Hibiscus Gamba and two Ruche Gamba wells which are expected to bring the total oil production up to approximately 40,000 barrels per day when all wells are completed in early 2024. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.

