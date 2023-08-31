|
31.08.2023 20:00:00
BW Energy: USD 80 million Golfinho prepayment facility and offtake agreement
USD 80 million Golfinho prepayment facility and offtake agreement
BW Energy has entered into an agreement for an up to USD 80 million prepayment facility with a leading commodity trading company.
The one-year prepayment facility will be used to finance the acquisition of the Golfinho field, the FPSO Cidade de Vitória and field-related investments. As part of the transaction, BW Energy has also entered into an offtake agreement to sell and deliver the crude oil production from the Golfinho field to the commodity trader during the term of the facility.
For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76 ir@bwenergy.no
About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields in Brazil, a 65% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Cluster.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act?
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: BW Energy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary
|2,17
|-0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Eurozonen-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag letztendlich schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar im Plus stand. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.