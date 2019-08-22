BW Health Group Announces New Leadership Roles for Melissa Johnston and Brenda Vujanic

CHESTERTOWN, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BW Health Group has named Melissa Johnston Chief Operating Officer, and named Brenda Vujanic Chief Talent Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. The move creates operational efficiencies that will allow BW Heath and its family of companies to be nimbler and take a more comprehensive approach toward business.

As COO, Johnston will oversee the corporate operational functions of BW Health Group. She will also take a lead role in evaluating and shaping strategic planning.

As Chief Talent Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Vujanic will oversee BW Health's internal marketing, training and talent acquisition. The move highlights BW Health's commitment to hiring and investing in top talent, particularly creative and strategic talent, for the organization.

"Both Melissa and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges our new roles will offer while also continuing to support and direct company growth," said Vujanic.

Previously both held leadership positions at Benchworks, a part of BW Health's family of companies.

"Both Melissa and Brenda have accomplished exceptional results in their time at Benchworks and have been integral to the agency's success," said Tom McDonnell, President of BW Health Group. "I know they will bring that same passion and drive to their new roles at BW Health."

About BW Health Group

BW Health Group is dedicated to advancing the commercial goals of life science clients through a family of companies that provide award-winning strategy, design, production and execution of marketing, branding, pharmaceutical distribution, technology and commercialization services. BW Health Group includes Benchworks, a full-service marketing and communications agency; Safe Chain Solutions, a national distributor of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies; BW Consulting, a provider of business solutions and support for the life sciences; and Occam Health, a strategic partner providing hub services to pharmaceutical companies throughout North America. For additional information, please visit http://www.BWHealthGroup.com or call 800-536-4670.

