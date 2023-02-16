BW Ideol: Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

1 GW OF PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT AND ~2.9 GW OF SUBSTANTIATED PIPELINE

Start of EolMed project (30 MW) construction targeting COD in 2024 following FID, first steel cut and design certification in 2022

Deployed LiDAR buoy on Buchan Offshore Wind (960 MW) and started the Environmental Impact Assessment

Extending the partnership with EDF Renewables and Maple Power for AO6 Mediterranean tenders in France (2 x 250 MW) and preparing for AO5 South Brittany tender (250 MW)

Development portfolio strengthened with site specific collaborations in Japan (Tohoku Electric – 600 MW) and Taiwan (Demo tender) during 2022

Multiple feasibility studies for floating wind power-to-platform solutions targeting accelerated revenue generation through EPCI activities

STRONG CASH DISCIPLINE

Full-year 2022 revenue of EUR 6.6 million

Cash position of EUR 9.1 million at end of December 2022

Full-year 2022 operating cash-burn limited to EUR 3.4 million

In 2022, BW Ideol made significant progress in executing its dual-leg strategy as co-developer of floating wind projects and as EPCI contractor of floating wind technology by maturing ongoing projects and adding new opportunities to the project pipeline. This was led by the award of close to 1 GW of floating offshore wind acreage in the ScotWind leasing round as part of the Floating Energy Allyance (FEA) and included new partnerships, tender participations and licence agreements.

"We believe floating wind will be one of the key technologies enabling the global energy transition. BW Ideol is at the forefront of this development with our unique execution platform as a leading project co-developer and a proven technology provider. As an early mover in this market, we are ready to take a leading position and create significant value for our stakeholders over time,” said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.

Interest in floating wind solutions increased during the year due to energy supply concerns and higher prices with increased economic activity as the Covid-19 pandemic eased and from uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is a shared ambition by most European nations to become independent of oil and gas from Russia supported by an accelerated development of renewable power generation. To date, the Company has not been subject to any direct negative impact of the war in Ukraine.

Interest is also increasing as nations and corporations seek innovative solutions to decarbonise various industry value chains. This is reflected in four feasibility studies for oil and gas companies for creating a framework for power-to-platform projects in cooperation with BW Offshore. BW Ideol is well positioned to contribute to the energy transition at scale as a leading project developer and technology provider with a unique platform for execution of offshore floating wind developments.

FINANCIALS

2022 revenue from contracts with customers was EUR 6.64 million compared to EUR 2.26 million in 2021, reflecting mainly design and engineering activities and royalties for projects in France, Scotland and Asia. Other operating income was EUR 2.11 million in 2022 compared to EUR 1.40 million in 2021 derived from the French R&D tax incentive scheme. Operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period was EUR 2.74 million, a decrease from a loss of EUR 7.76 million in 2021 as increased revenue offset expenses related to the growing organisation. At 31 December 2022, total equity was EUR 97.9 million and the equity ratio was 77.5%. Total cash was EUR 9.1 million, compared to EUR 32.8 million at 31 December 2021.

BW Ideol expects to raise additional funding during the first half of 2023 to execute the growing pipeline of projects under development and upcoming tenders. The Company’s controlling shareholder BW Offshore Holdings Pte Ltd is anticipating to grant a lending facility of EUR 10 million to BW Ideol to finance working capital requirements and for investments approved by the Company’s board of directors. This facility is subject to BW Offshore board approval in Q1 2023. The loan agreement will be set up based on regular market rates, is convertible at the request of BW Ideol AS and matures around two years or in connection with certain earlier financing events. BW Ideol is also progressing other options to cover the next 2-to-3 years’ financing needs.

OPERATIONS

In 2022, The Company significantly grew its portfolio. The main contributor was the award to the FEA development partnership of the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with 960 MW of capacity off the northeast coast of Scotland. The consortium is currently proceeding with site investigations and environmental studies in preparation for the consent application process. FEA comprises BayWa r.e., Elicio and BW Ideol. In addition to a 33.3% equity holding in the wind-farm project, BW Ideol will design the floating foundations based on its proven and patented Damping Pool® technology. Construction is targeted to start in 2028 with commissioning of the wind farm in 2031.

BW Ideol holds a leading position in a rapidly emerging French floating wind market. In May, the EolMed partnership, comprising Qair, Totalenergies and BW Ideol (5% ownership), made the final investment decision (FID) for the 30 MW offshore floating wind development with EUR 170.0 million of non-recourse financing provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and several leading French banks. In 2022, BW Ideol received full payment of license royalties related to the development. Detail designs of the floater and mooring system were also completed and certified by Bureau Veritas. BW Ideol continues to provide engineering services during the construction phase.

The collaboration with the EDF Renewables and Maple Power consortium for the 250 MW AO5 offshore floating wind tender near coast of South Brittany continued through the year. The final date of bid-submission is in June 2023 with the license award expected at the end of the year. In May, the Company extended its cooperation with the EDF Renewables and Maple Power to include the design of floating foundations for the AO6 floating wind tender in the Mediterranean Sea covering two 250 MW sites, building on the AO5 cooperation. The consortium was preselected for the AO6 tender with competitive dialogue launched in August.

The Company also progressed several other initiatives including development of a commercial-scale floating wind farms in Japan and a floating demo project off Taiwan. BW Ideol’s commercial development is founded on the Group’s floating wind technology and expertise. The Group is continuously seeking to advance its technology solutions to grow its team competencies and skills and apply them to new products supporting safe and cost-efficient development of industrial scale floating wind farms.

The Floatgen floating unit installed offshore western France had at year-end produced 24.2 GWh of electricity with high availability since commissioning, reflecting the seakeeping performance of BW Ideol’s proprietary Damping Pool design.

OUTLOOK

BW Ideol aims to be a leading long-term owner of floating wind assets in key offshore markets worldwide. The primary focus is to continuously progress, expand and de-risk the Group’s project pipeline.

The goal is to be involved in an approximately 10 GW gross portfolio of floating wind projects by 2030 by developing the existing pipeline and strong joint venture partnerships, through scaling and optimisation of the patented Damping Pool® technology, and by developing the global organisation and leveraging the partnership with BW Offshore, including in the power-to-platform market.

The Group considers itself to be ahead of plan for the 10 GW target based on the recent progress. The rapid global expansion of the commercial scale floating wind market supports a continued strong market outlook, as BW Ideol's teams are preparing up to 25 GW of confirmed tenders in key markets.

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

