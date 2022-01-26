|
26.01.2022 08:00:03
BW Legal is chasing a debt I don’t owe at an address where I’ve never lived
It is over an unpaid energy bill from E.ON but I am not a customerI am being chased by a debt collection company, BW Legal, for an unpaid energy bill from E.ON despite never having been a customer and having no connection with the property in question. BW Legal required me to prove I had left the address, which was impossible as I never lived there. I sent an energy bill for my actual address, and a screenshot of my electoral roll address history, but have had no reply.AD, BrightonYou wrote in response to an Observer report on the same issue. BW Legal represents PRAC Financial, which bought customer debts in the name of “The Occupier” from E.ON. It suggested that malice may be behind my follow-up investigation, and said it appreciated my interest in the matter, but didn’t see any basis for my inquiries. Although it only removed you from its records after my intervention, it justified linking you to the address by pointing out that the evidence you provided showed you lived in the same square – albeit in a different part with a different postcode. Continue reading...
