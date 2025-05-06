BW Offshore: 2025 Annual General Meeting – Notice

2025 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of BW Offshore Limited will be held at 18 Rebecca Road, Southampton, SN04, Bermuda, on 28 May 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

Notice of the 2025 AGM Form of Proxy Chairman’s Letter Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 2 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments