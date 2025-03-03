03.03.2025 07:30:00

BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.14 today

The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.14 per share as from today, 3 March 2025.

Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 11 March 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


BW Offshore Ltd Registered Shs 2,57 6,42% BW Offshore Ltd Registered Shs

