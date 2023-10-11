|
BWGI completes the acquisition of a 6.2% stake in Elis
Saint-Cloud, 11 October 2023 – BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda., an independent asset management company located in Brazil, today announces that it has completed the previously-announced purchase of a 6.2% stake in Elis from Crédit Agricole Assurances.
Following this transaction, Crédit Agricole Assurances no longer directly holds Elis shares and its representative to the Elis Supervisory Board has resigned from her position.
About BW
BWGI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brasil Warrant Administraçao de Bens e Empresas S.A. ("BWSA”), a Brazilian holding company with a long history as a reference or controlling shareholder of world leading companies in a variety of business sectors, such as Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM), the global leader in niobium products, Alpargatas S.A., a footwear company known for its Havaianas flip flops, Verallia S.A., the leading European glass packaging company, among others. BWSA is part of Moreira Salles Group, which is also a co-controlling shareholder of Itaú Unibanco S.A. – Latin America’s largest full-service bank.
About Elis
As the leader in circular services thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while accompanying them in achieving their environmental objectives. With a unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.
Contact
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
