Boston Properties Aktie

Boston Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907550 / ISIN: US1011211018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 21:41:09

BXP Swings To Q3 Profit; Raises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BXP, Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared to a loss last year. The company also raised its full-year 2026 earnings and funds from operations (FFO) guidance, citing property sale gains and better-than-expected portfolio performance.

Net income attributable to BXP for the quarter was $114.5 million or $0.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $121.7 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.6% to $911.4 million from $871.5 million a year earlier.

Results benefited from a $1.1 million contribution from unconsolidated joint ventures, compared to a loss of $148.3 million in the prior-year quarter, which included significant impairment losses. Gains on real estate sales rose to $10.4 million from $1.9 million a year earlier.

Funds from operations attributable to BXP increased to $302.2 million or $1.89 per share from $276.7 million or $1.74 per share last year.

BXP raised its full-year 2026 guidance to earnings of $2.35 - $2.37 per share and FFO of $7.06 - $7.08 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings per share of $2.14 - $2.24 and FFO of $6.99 - $7.05 per share for the full year 2026.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boston Properties Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boston Properties Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boston Properties Inc. 54,98 0,44% Boston Properties Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed legt Zinspause ein: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schlussendlich auf Richtungssuche -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - KOSPI stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street griffen Anleger am Mittwoch zu. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen