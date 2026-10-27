BXP Swings To Q3 Profit; Raises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BXP, Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared to a loss last year. The company also raised its full-year 2026 earnings and funds from operations (FFO) guidance, citing property sale gains and better-than-expected portfolio performance.

Net income attributable to BXP for the quarter was $114.5 million or $0.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $121.7 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.6% to $911.4 million from $871.5 million a year earlier.

Results benefited from a $1.1 million contribution from unconsolidated joint ventures, compared to a loss of $148.3 million in the prior-year quarter, which included significant impairment losses. Gains on real estate sales rose to $10.4 million from $1.9 million a year earlier.

Funds from operations attributable to BXP increased to $302.2 million or $1.89 per share from $276.7 million or $1.74 per share last year.

BXP raised its full-year 2026 guidance to earnings of $2.35 - $2.37 per share and FFO of $7.06 - $7.08 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings per share of $2.14 - $2.24 and FFO of $6.99 - $7.05 per share for the full year 2026.