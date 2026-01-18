:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.01.2026 23:05:00
By 2027, This Could Be One of the Most Important Stocks in Its Industry
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is a leading design player in the market for PCs and central processing units (CPU) for PCs and servers. The company also operates a chip foundry unit that manufactures its chip designs and takes orders from third-party customers.While Intel has invested heavily in building its foundry business into a major provider of fabrication services for third parties, growth for the segment has proceeded at a much slower pace than management forecast. As a result, the Intel Foundry segment has continued to be a massive money loser for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!