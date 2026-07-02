BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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02.07.2026 17:29:00
BYD Achieved a New Record and It's About to Go on the Offensive
BYD (OTC: BYDDY) made a splash last year when it surpassed Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in full-year electric vehicle (EV) sales globally. It was the first time BYD had achieved the feat, although Tesla regained its edge during the first quarter of 2026.BYD has had to switch gears amid a slowdown in domestic Chinese EV sales at the same time that a brutal price war has eroded margins across the industry. Because of its domestic struggles, BYD has emphasized exports and overseas EV sales, and it just set another record and is still gearing up for an offensive push. Here are the must-know details.While BYD isn't new to setting records, in May the Chinese juggernaut sold over 160,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) -- a category that includes full-electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids -- overseas, the most it has ever sold overseas in a single month. That surge was apparent in several large markets, including the U.K., where BYD surpassed Tesla and Kia as the best-selling EV brand for the first few months of 2026. Plus, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), BYD vehicles registered in Europe were up 158% in May compared to the prior year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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