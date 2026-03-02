BYD February Vehicle Production And Sales Volume Drop; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Chinese automaker BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY, 1211.HK) reported sharply lower production and sales volume for the month of February 2026.

In Shenzhen, BYD shares were gaining around 4.4 percent to 93.25 Chinese Yuan.

In Hong Kong, the shares were gaining around 2.7 percent, trading at HK$97.500.

In the month of February, total New energy vehicles' production was 175,280 units, lower than prior year's 334,124 units.

Passenger vehicle's production declined to 172,525 units from 329,211 units a year ago. The company recorded sharp decline in production of Battery electric vehicles, Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Total sales volume in the month were 190,190 units, lower than 322,846 units a year ago.

Passenger vehicle's sales fell to 187,782 units from 318,233 units last year. Sales volume in all segments declined from last year.