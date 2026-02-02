BYD Company Aktie

WKN DE: A0X9JE / ISIN: US05606L1008

02.02.2026 06:07:19

BYD January Vehicle Production, Sales Drop; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Chinese automaker BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY, 1211.HK) reported Monday lower production and sales volume in the month of January.

In Hong Kong, the shares were losing around 8 percent, trading at HK$90.100.

In January, total production volume fell 29.13 percent to 232,358 vehicles from 327,864 vehicles last year. New energy vehicle declined 29.1 percent year-over-year to 232,358 units.

Passenger vehicle's production dropped 29.6 percent to 227,835 units. The production of Battery electric vehicle plunged 35.7 percent, and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle fell 25.2 percent.

However, Commercial vehicle prouction climbed 11.60 percent with 54.6 percent growth in Bus production.

In the month, sales volume totaled 210,051 units, down 30.1 percent from 300,538 units a year ago.

New energy vehicle sales fell 30.11 percent to 210,051 units. Passenger vehicle sales were down 30.7 percent, Battery electric vehicle sales were down 33.6 percent, and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales fell 28.5 percent.

Sales of commercial vehicle grew 10.78 percent with 54.6 percent growth in bus sales.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H- 9,80 -4,39% BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-

