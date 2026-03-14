BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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14.03.2026 19:30:00
BYD Just Announced 5-Minute EV Charging. Should Tesla Investors Be Concerned?
Waiting around for an electric vehicle (EV) to charge can be irritating. But that irritation might have just been greatly reduced by Chinese EV and hybrid maker BYD (OTC: BYDDY). Earlier this month, it revealed its Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging system. Used together, the company claims, they can bring a compatible vehicle from a 10% charge to 70% in roughly five minutes and from 20% to 97% in approximately 12. This would suggest BYD has a game-changing EV product on its hands. Is it reasonable for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors to be worried, and maybe even consider selling their stock?First, a note. Tesla and BYD are not direct competitors in the U.S., where the former is prominent and the latter is effectively unavailable. That's mainly because our government has slapped a 100% tariff on EVs built in the Asian country.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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