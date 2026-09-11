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WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296

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11.09.2026 09:30:00

BYD Outsold Tesla by Roughly 77,000 EVs Again in Q2. Can Tesla Close the Gap?

China's BYD delivered 557,090 battery electric vehicles (EVs) in the second quarter compared to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 480,126 EV deliveries, placing the former ahead by almost 77,000. There are a host of reasons to believe that BYD will continue to outpace Tesla in terms of deliveries in the coming years, but one big reason to believe that Tesla might just outpace BYD in the medium term. The really interesting part is how relevant that could be to Tesla's investment case.

Tesla's big rival is set to pull further ahead this year, according to Wall Street estimates. According to Visible Alpha, Wall Street analysts expect BYD's EV sales volume to reach 2.4 million for the full year, compared with the delivery consensus of 1.65 million published on Tesla's website. That lead will extend in the future, with the same sources calling for BYD EV sales volume of 4 million in 2030 compared to Tesla's 2.65 million.

Moreover, several structural factors suggest BYD will stay ahead.

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