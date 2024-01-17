|
17.01.2024 11:40:09
BYD to stop making pouch batteries for its hybrid EVs on leakage concerns: sources
CHINA’S BYD plans to end production of the pouch-type batteries used in its best-selling hybrids as the automaker seeks to address durability concerns and the risk that they could leak, said three people familiar with the matter.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
