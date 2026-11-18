BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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18.11.2026 11:30:02
BYD vs. Ford: Why the Cheaper Automotive Stock Isn't Necessarily the Better Investment for 2027
The global automotive industry's transition toward electrification is creating new opportunities for manufacturers while challenging the profitability of established business models. For investors considering BYD (OTC:BYDDY) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F), the two companies offer fundamentally different approaches to navigating this transition.
BYD has emerged as a global leader in electric vehicles by leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain and competitive pricing. Meanwhile, Ford continues to rely on its established truck, SUV, and commercial vehicle businesses while investing in electrification.
Although both companies face declining revenue and significant financial pressures, their contrasting business models, capital requirements, and growth prospects could make one a more attractive investment heading into 2027.
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Nachrichten zu BYD Co. Ltd.
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13.11.26
|Chinesische E-Autos: Vollkasko fast doppelt so teuer (dpa-AFX)
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29.10.26
|BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale verfehlt Gewinnprognosen (dpa-AFX)
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21.10.26
|Aktien von BYD vs. Tesla: Star-Investor Burry setzt auf den chinesischen Branchenprimus (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|GNW-News: BYD Energy Storage baut sein globales BESS-Kundendienstnetzwerk weiter aus (dpa-AFX)
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20.10.26
|BYD is playing the long game in Japan (Financial Times)
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15.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: BYD veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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05.09.26
|Trotz niedrigerer Kursziele: Bernstein bleibt bei BYD und Xiaomi optimistisch (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Aktien von BYD, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz & Co. im Blick: Deutscher Automarkt wächst dank Elektroauto-Trend (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BYD Co. Ltd.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BYD Co. Ltd.
|7,32
|-0,14%
|BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-
|7,24
|0,56%