Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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29.04.2026 18:30:00
Bye Bye Buffett Halo: Is Berkshire Ready To Dump Its Whole Stake In This Retail Behemoth?
Warren Buffett made some incredible investments for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) stock portfolio during his six decades as the conglomerate's CEO. But not every Buffett-approved stock has been a long-term winner like Coca-Cola.One of Buffett's worst-performing investments was Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Back in 2015, Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital orchestrated a merger between Kraft and Heinz to create the packaged foods giant. Berkshire reportedly paid an average price of $75.50 per share for its new shares, but they're now trading around $22. Berkshire still owns a $7.3 billion stake in Kraft Heinz, and it hasn't bought or sold any shares since the third quarter of 2015.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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