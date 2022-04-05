BYJU'S INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER GLOBAL SUMMER CAMP FEATURING VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS HOSTED BY RENOWNED EXPERTS IN SPACE, GAMING, FOOD, AND MORE

BYJU'S launches a summer camp for the 21st century, providing flexibility for families and to learn live from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sophia the Robot, Chef Logan Guleff, among others, between June and August

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S , the world's leading education technology company for students grades Pre-K to 12, today announced the first-ever BYJU'S Summer Camp , a virtual camp filled with live classes as well as 10-weeks of dynamic workshops and unique events that will connect students globally, including the U.S. and Canada, with leading experts in the fields of STEM, arts, gaming, cuisine, and more. Created as an extension of BYJU'S global education model, this new offering utilizes the fun and exploration-filled summer months to reimagine what camp can be in the 21st century for kids ages 6-18. By breaking down global barriers and bringing people together over a shared love of learning, BYJU'S Summer Camp provides students the opportunity to learn from influential professionals and connect with other kids from around the world who share similar interests.

"At BYJU'S, we are on a mission to create educational experiences that are engaging, fun, and inspire kids to fall in love with learning," said BYJU'S Co-Founder, Divya Gokulnath. "Our first-ever BYJU'S Summer Camp was specifically designed to offer your child something unique to explore, create, or build while also making new friends from different backgrounds or geographies. The virtual-first camp provides flexibility to families traveling over the summer and can complement other camp and extra-curricular experiences that a child may pursue. As a parent also concerned with learning loss, it was important to me and our team that BYJU'S connects students with some of the best and brightest minds in STEM, art, gaming, and more, to offer enriching learning experiences during the summer break. I'll also be hosting a special workshop on entrepreneurship and am elated to hear from the next generation of brilliant and creative minds."

Beginning in June, BYJU'S will roll out its Summer Camp programming in which industry experts will host workshops each week through August. This first-of-its-kind offering will cover a diverse range of topics inspired by both traditional camp experiences, like space or survival training, in addition to futuristic, tech-inspired sessions like a science class taught by a robot and gaming tips from one of the world's top 5 Minecraft players. BYJU'S Summer Camp's lineup of weekly new events include:

Cosmic Campfire for Kids with Neil deGrasse Tyson : An educational party focusing on space travel, the future of humans, how to talk to aliens, and more, complete with an interactive Q&A session.

with : Science Class from a real robot with Sophia the Robot : For the first time ever, Sophia the Robot and Dr. David Hanson will host a science class on the origins of robots and the path to coexisting with humans in the future. Students will have a chance to talk to Sophia directly.

with : Build Battles on Minecraft with JeromeASF : One of the world's top Minecraft players will conduct a tournament-style event, teaching students how to build a Minecraft world creatively. Some players will have a chance to chat live with JeromeASF.

with : The Power of Storytelling with Nuseir Yassin : The founder of Nas Daily who built a global audience of 47 million will teach students about the power of storytelling, content creation and how to harness their unique voice through the art of story.

with : How to Build Curiosity with Zaila Avant -garde : The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion will share her strategy for success - from breaking Guinness World Records in basketball to spelling - and empower other kids to never give up on their goals.

with : Friendships 101 & Kid Confidence Building with Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore : In this two-part session, kids will take a Friendship 101 crash course with an esteemed author and psychologist, who will teach the best ways to meet a friend, be a friend and keep a friend. In Part II, parents get the crash course on how to support your kids and help build their confidence.

with CEO for a Day with Divya Gokulnath : Summer camp participants can submit their ideas on what they would do if they were CEOs of select companies. BYJU'S will select a group of kids to present their CEO gameplan live to Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder of BYJU'S, in front of 20K+ audience of kids and parents. Winners will be selected by age group, and win special prizes.

with : Survival Tips for a Zombie Attack with Mykel Hawke : A retired Special Forces Officer & combat vet will teach students techniques and survival skills for any situation - whether it's a zombie attack or everyday life.

with : Summer Recipes and NFTs with Chef Logan Guleff : MasterChef Junior champion Logan Guleff will teach students three summer recipes and share his experience incorporating NFTs into virtual dining experiences. Kids can join in and cook along with Logan during the session.

with : Strategies for Improving Math Skills with Dr. Jo Boaler : A Stanford University Professor and renowned mathematician will teach students simple strategies to visualize math problems, replacing math anxiety with math confidence.

During each Summer Fest workshop, students will meet and connect with each other during group breakout sessions. Each session will be led by a BYJU'S moderator who will steer the discussion based on that week's workshop's theme and other fun, educational topics. Students will be sorted into groups based on their shared interests, giving them the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers. Like the traditional camp experience, BYJU'S breakout sessions are designed to spark new connections with the potential of creating life-long friends from around the world with the ability to stay in touch as virtual pen pals.

No matter where families are this summer, BYJU'S Summer Camp offers convenience and accessibility to explore fascinating topics of interest as well as learn new skills from experts and educators. In addition to the weekly Summer Fest, on June 10th, BYJU'S will launch specially curated class packages in coding, math, music, arts, animation and video. The flexibility and variety of summer offerings were created with thoughtful intention to best meet students' needs as families continue to combat the effects of lost learning over the past two years.

BYJU'S is currently offering an Early Bird discount of its Summer Camp packages until April 30th available HERE . Beginning May 1, Summer Fest packages start at $99 for access to all expert workshops and Summer Camp class packages begin at $149. New BYJU'S students will receive a 2-class coding pack free with the purchase of a Summer Fest pass. For more Information on BYJU'S Summer Camp and Summer Fest programming, including pricing options, visit the website . Share your experiences with BYJU'S Summer Camp by using #BYJUS #BYJUSSummerCamp and tagging the brand @BYJUS on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT BYJU'S

BYJU'S is a global edtech company, providing highly adaptive, engaging, and effective learning solutions to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded in India in 2011, BYJU'S' mission is to make high-quality learning accessible to students everywhere. The BYJU'S family of brands includes Disney-BYJU'S Early Learn, BYJU'S FutureSchool, epic!, Osmo, Tynker, Toppr, and WhiteHat Jr, along with its beloved flagship product BYJU'S – The Learning App. Together, BYJU'S solutions support Pre-K – 12 education and a wide range of competitive exams. Since 2017, BYJU'S has completed more than 15 acquisitions, including companies in the U.S., India, and Singapore. A 2021 Time 100 Most Influential Company, BYJU'S is headquartered in India, with operations in more than 21 countries globally and learning programs in multiple languages. For additional information, please visit www.byjus.com/us.

