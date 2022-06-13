Byrna Self-defense Products Has A New Hero: UFC Legend Tito Ortiz

Former UFC Champion and city councilman Tito Ortiz featured in the new Byrna Technologies marketing campaign.

ANDOVER, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company", "we" or "us") has signed a marketing agreement with Tito Ortiz, the former MMA champion and former member of the Huntington Beach City Council.

As part of the agreement, Ortiz is featured in an animated video campaign illustrating the power of Byrna's non-lethal self-defense products. The animated video targeting adults who watch adult cartoons such as The Simpsons, South Park, Family Guy, et al. has been viewed over 100,000 times since its launch on YouTube in early April. (See the video here https://youtu.be/KW9w_wM9s_A )

"I am obviously a big, strong guy," commented Ortiz. "Although I could potentially end a bad guy's life with my bare hands, I have no desire to do so. Law-abiding citizens are not killers. We want to live peacefully but we are "Prepared to Defend" ourselves should the situation arise. This is why I support Byrna and their non-lethal launchers platform. For the record, I'm an avid 2A supporter that owns firearms but using deadly force should be the last resort."

Luan Pham, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, added, "The Tito creative allowed us to tell our brand story by associating Byrna's effective stopping power akin to having Tito Ortiz by your side wherever you go. A few weeks into the campaign, we are experiencing a 75% increase in daily sessions while attracting new consumers to the Byrna platform. We are incredibly pleased with this partnership and look forward to continuing our relationship with Tito."

Known as the "Un Gun," Byrna products are manufactured using glass-reinforced polymers and aircraft grade aluminum. Each SD contains more than 100 precision parts, incorporating technology from both real firearms and gas-fired launchers. The non-lethal protection is a result of .68 caliber projectiles, filled with a powerful chemical irritant, that are designed to burst upon impact and disperse a cloud of powerful pepper and tear gas powder.

"Two things really impressed me about Byrna when compared to other products on the market," stated Ortiz. "The first is that while it looks like a gun, no permit's required and you can transport across all 50 states which I do during my travels. The second is the fact that Byrna Launchers don't shoot bullets, so my fiancé isn't afraid to use it. Knowing my family will have protection while I am traveling gives me great peace of mind."

Byrna Nation is growing every day with consumers who support protecting themselves with the non-lethal technology provided by Byrna Technologies. The newest hero is Tito Ortiz.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, prolonged, new, or exacerbated disruption of our supply chain, determinations by third party controlled distribution channels not to carry or reduce inventory of our products, and potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, or other factor. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

