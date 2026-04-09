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Byrna Technologies Aktie

Byrna Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P1D9 / ISIN: US12448X1028

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09.04.2026 15:09:27

Byrna Technologies Drops Over 15% In Pre-Market After Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), a maker of less-lethal personal defense products, was down over 15% in the pre-market trade on Thursday after the company posted a decline in net profit for the first quarter. This decline was mainly due to increased expenses and foreign exchange losses.

BYRN was down by 15.76% at $7.75 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

For the three-month period to February 28, the company recorded a net income of $0.801 million, less than $1.662 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share stood at $0.03 as against the prior year's $0.07 per share.

Income from operations declined to $0.928 million from last year's $1.696 million. Interest income plunged to $0.088 million from $0.186 million a year ago. Foreign currency transaction loss was $0.238 million, compared with a loss of $0.088 million in 2025.

Operating expenses moved up to $16.473 million from $14.228 million in the previous year. This increase reflects increased advertising costs, marketing expenses, and legal and other professional expenses. Cost of goods sold was $11.648 million, compared with $10.266 million last year.

Revenue was $29.049 million, up from $26.190 million in the previous year. This was driven mainly by the continued sales expansion across dealer and chain store channels.

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