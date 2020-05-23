Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Network Recipe.TV Garners Two Daytime Emmy® Nominations For Two Separate Series: 'KATIE PARLA'S ROME!' And 'VERA'S LATIN AMERICA: PANAMA'

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 64 shows on the air and owner of 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers -- including The Weather Channel television network and its AVOD free streaming service Local Now -- proudly announces that its Recipe.TV network has been nominated for two 2020 Daytime Emmy® Awards for "Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program" for the two culinary series KATIE PARLA'S ROME! and VERA'S LATIN AMERICA: PANAMA. The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in cooperation with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and will take place on June 26, 2020.

Executive produced by Entertainment Studios' sixteen-time Emmy® Award-winning producer, and now two-time Daytime Emmy®-Nominated director, Lisa-Renee Ramirez, the two series KATIE PARLA'S ROME! and VERA'S LATIN AMERICA: PANAMA feature culinary experiences in romantic and exotic destinations spotlighting world-class chefs.

"We are ecstatic about these two Daytime Emmy® nominations and grateful to the Television Academy members who recognize the quality of our Recipe.TV network and the extremely talented people who produce our shows," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "I am very proud of Lisa-Renee Ramirez and our hosts Katie Parla and Vera Jimenez for bringing the joy of our Recipe.TV network and its wonderful programming to viewers worldwide."

"These two Recipe.TV series were created to take viewers on a vicarious journey to magical places they may never have a chance to experience or taste for themselves, right from the comfort of their own homes," said Recipe.TV Executive Producer/Director Lisa-Renee Ramirez. "I'm so blessed and honored to be given the opportunity to do what I love and be nominated for two Emmy® awards. I am extremely grateful."

The full RECIPE.TV programming lineup includes the new series CATHERINE'S FARMHOUSE KITCHEN, PARIS BISTRO COOKING WITH EDWARD DELLING-WILLIAMS, A TASTE OF IRELAND: BALLYKNOCKEN COOKERY SCHOOL, KATIE PARLA'S ROME!, VERA'S LATIN AMERICA, and A PARISIAN FOOD AFFAIR WITH JULIE NEIS. RECIPE.TV programming is executive produced by Entertainment Studios' 16-time Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Lisa-Renee Ramirez.

Allen's Entertainment Studios won the Daytime Emmy® Award for "Outstanding Lifestyle Program" for its series "CARS.TV." Three other Entertainment Studios series were also nominated for Daytime Emmy® Awards: "America's Court with Judge Ross" and "We the People with Gloria Allred" in the "Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program" category, and host Catherine Fulvio in the "Outstanding Culinary Host" category for the RECIPE.TV series "A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School."

KATIE PARLA'S ROME! and VERA'S LATIN AMERICA are produced by and are distributed exclusively by Entertainment Studios Television – both owned by Allen Media Group, a Byron Allen company.

