Bystronic AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Bystronic AG: Accelerated sales growth in the third quarter of 2022



14-Oct-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Accelerated sales growth in the third quarter of 2022 Sales up 8.5% in first nine months of 2022

Encouraging growth of 11.5% in the service business

Order intake down 9.6% compared to high prior-year period

For the full year, Bystronic expects to generate sales in the range of CHF 950 to 1,000 million KPIs

CHF million 9M 2022 9M 2021 in % in % CER1 Order intake 781.2 864.3 (9.6) (6.2) Net sales 712.4 656.8 8.5 12.8 1 at constant exchange rates



Zurich, October 14, 2022 In the first nine months of 2022, Bystronic increased its sales by 8.5% compared to the previous year (12.8% at constant exchange rates) to CHF 712.4 million. In the third quarter of 2022, the Group accelerated its growth and increased sales by 20.0% (26.3% at constant exchange rates) to CHF 259.2 million. The Americas and the Asia-Pacific regions grew considerably. The development in EMEA was solid, while business in the China region continued to decline in the third quarter. Bystronic continued to achieve strong growth in the service business, increasing sales by 11.5% in the first nine months (16.8% at constant exchange rates).



Order intake decreased in the third quarter, reflecting the significant impact of the pandemic-related catch-up effects in the prior-year period. In the Asia-Pacific region, order intake remained at the previous years level, and in China, the contraction slowed in the third quarter. In the EMEA and Americas regions, order intake slowed. In total, order intake in the first nine months of 2022 was CHF 781.2 million, down 9.6% compared to the previous year (-6.2% at constant exchange rates). This means that the order backlog is normalizing at a continuing high level. As a result, Bystronic can offer its customers shorter lead times in the medium term.



Outlook



After nine months, the build-up of finished product inventories due to component shortages for delivered systems has stabilized at around CHF 50 million. As a result, Bystronic has still not been able to realize sales of approximately CHF 100 million with the corresponding profit contribution. Although the availability of components improved slightly in the third quarter, the situation continues to be challenging.



For the full year 2022, the Group expects sales in the range of CHF 950 to 1,000 million with a significantly higher profit in the second half of the year compared to the first half of 2022.

For queries:

Investor Relations

Patrizia Meier

Mobile +41 79 637 46 33

patrizia.meier@bystronic.com



Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com

About Bystronic



Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.



Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.



Disclaimer



This media release has been published in English and German. The German version is authoritative. This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronics ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

Additional features:

File: Accelerated sales growth in the third quarter of 2022

End of Inside Information